Cooper Flagg Hit Mac McClung With the 'Too Small' Taunt for Some Reason
Cooper Flagg played his fifth game in the NBA on Wednesday night and it may have been his best. The No. 1 overall pick scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out four assists. He also played a pivotal roll on the Mavericks' decisive second-half performance as they notched a key early-season victory over the visiting Pacers.
Considering Flagg was coming off a shocking two-point, two-rebound display across 31 minutes vs. the Thunder, it was great for Mavs fans to see him rebound. It's going to be a long season amid a long and productive career down in Dallas and there's no reason to get too high or too low after a particular outing.
Even if Wednesday night's did feature Flagg doing the "too small" taunt to Pacers guard Mac McClung after a key fourth-quarter basket.
McClung, a repeat G-Leaguer, is 6' 2" and swoops in every now and again to win the NBA dunk contest. He is not known as an elite post defender as his size might suggest. So it was a choice for Flagg, who is expected to do great things right away, to punctuate the moment this way. But hey, it was pretty funny too.