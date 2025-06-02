SI

Steph Curry Is Hoping to Play Another Sport Professionally After NBA Retirement

The Chef has his eyes on another game.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on May 6, 2025.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on May 6, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Although it hurts to think about Steph Curry retiring from basketball, the day will come eventually. The good news, however, is that the Golden State Warriors guard already has his eyes on another game.

Speaking with CNBC Sport as part of the forthcoming television special Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry, the 37-year-old basketball star and scratch golfer said he is thinking about making a run at the PGA Tour Champions once he hangs it up on the court.

Curry is an openly avid golfer and even won the 2023 American Century Championship, a celebrity tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev. He also played in the 2025 Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am last week, among other sporting events.

“That would be a fun goal to go after for sure,” the guard told CNBC of Champions. "It’s an extremely challenging tour to crack if you’re not one of the champion ex-PGA guys that are making that jump after you turn 50. So to do all the qualifying journey and all that—I’m pretty sure I’ll try it. I’ve seen guys who are preparing themselves to do the same thing.”

The future Hall of Famer had previously detailed such ambitions in a 2024 cover story for Golf Digest.

“I don’t know what the path is,” Curry said at the time. “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see.”

Curry is far from the first professional athlete to be interested in switching sports late in their career. There is, of course, Michael Jordan, who briefly left basketball to try his hand at baseball. There's soccer player Harry Kane, who has, as recently as February, expressed interest in becoming an NFL kicker. And there is J.R. Smith, a Cleveland Cavalier-turned-collegiate-golfer at North Carolina A&T State University. All that to say, Chef's thoughts are not unprecedented (though it would still be extremely impressive and exciting to see him pull it off).

Champions is only for golfers 50 years of age and older—so Curry has a long way to go until he can qualify. But that will definitely give him time to prepare. And all of us some time to miss him so that his return to our TV screens, once he's gone, feels that much sweeter.

