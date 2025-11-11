Cooper Flagg's Mom Clarifies Why She Shared Mavs Fan’s Tweet Bashing Nico Harrison
At some point between last night and this afternoon, when the Mavericks dismissed much-maligned general manager Nico Harrison, Cooper Flagg's mom reposted a fan's post on social media bashing the team's then-GM and calling for his removal.
"Cooper Flagg should not have to listen to 'Fire Nico' chants when a teammate of his is at the free throw line with the game on the line," the post, shared at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, read. "Nico Harrison will be a huge distraction and a stain on this franchise until he is fired. Get rid of him as soon as possible so we can all move forward."
Although the chants the fan is referring to had become commonplace at Mavericks games, they were particularly bothersome and distracting during Monday night's narrow loss vs. the Bucks, when they (1) echoed throughout the arena while the Mavs' P.J. Washington was at the free throw line, and (2) overshadowed a great game from the rookie Flagg, who finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
On Tuesday, as news of her repost made the rounds, Kelly Flagg logged back on to clarify what exactly she meant by amplifying the fan's tweet.
"Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico," she explained. "It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down.
"It’s done now so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead."
It is true that the chants were becoming a problem—per NBA reporter Jake Fischer, the shouts were allegedly making it harder for Mavs players to rally for home games than ones on the road.
But it's also true that Cooper probably wishes she never said anything at all. Alas.