Cooper Flagg Had Serious Praise for an Undrafted Mavericks Teammate After Debut
Mavericks fans got their first glimpse at the future on Thursday night when prized rookie and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg made his NBA Summer League debut during a showdown with the Lakers.
Dallas came away with an 87–85 win, though Flagg didn't have his best game, finishing the night with 10 points on 5 for 21 shooting. While he wasn't thrilled with his own performance, Flagg had some lofty praise for some of his new teammates, particularly undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard.
"Ryan's incredible. The way he can pass the ball, score the ball and do it at every level. He defends at a high level at his size, so, he's going to have a long career," Flagg said.
Nembhard led the Mavs with 21 points on Thursday. He joined the team as an undrafted rookie after playing four seasons in college, spending time at Creighton and Gonzaga. In 2024–25, he averaged 10.5 points and led the nation with 9.8 assists per game.
Flagg expressed that he wasn't concerned about his own play moving forward, but acknowledged that he noticed some differences between the college game and his first taste of the NBA.
"It's just a different game. Different pace, different feel, different spacing. It's a lot of adjustments, but we'll be alright," Flagg said.
The Mavericks next take the floor in the Summer League on Saturday, July 12 for a clash against the San Antonio Spurs and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper.