Cooper Flagg Shares Thoughts on Being Likely No. 1 Pick After Mavericks Win Draft Lottery
With the Dallas Mavericks receiving the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Duke star Cooper Flagg is now expected to land in Dallas this summer. Flagg, the reigning national college player of the year, is the consensus top prospect in the draft class. The Mavericks now have the obvious opportunity to take him, despite only having a 1.8% chance at landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery.
After the Mavericks won the top pick, Flagg was asked on ESPN about potentially joining Dallas and getting the chance to play alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. He didn't say anything about the Mavericks specifically, instead noting he's trying to enjoy the draft process.
"For me, I didn't try to think about it too much," Flagg said on ESPN. "I felt like it was out of my control. I'm just going through the process like everybody else and just trying to enjoy every single moment because we only get to do this once."
"Like I said, this entire experience for me has been amazing so going forward I'm going to look forward to being a two-way player," Flagg said. "That's something that I've done since I was a little kid so I'm going to try to keep doing that to the best of my ability."
Though Flagg is expected go No. 1 to the Mavericks, he simply sees getting drafted into the NBA as a dream come true.
"It's just an incredible experience to be here, to have this opportunity," Flagg said. "This is what I dreamed of since I was a little kid."
Flagg will officially get drafted in about a month and a half, when the NBA draft begins on June 25.