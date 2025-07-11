SI

Cooper Flagg Throws Down Impressive Fast-Break Dunk in Summer League Debut

Cooper Flagg was cleared for takeoff during his Summer League debut.
Cooper Flagg's first NBA Summer League game started with Bronny James hitting two shots over the No. 1 pick out of Duke. A few minutes later Flagg welcomed himself to the NBA with a fast-break dunk in traffic that looked about as easy as any of his dunks against a random ACC team.

Flagg picked up a loose ball on the defensive end and took off in the open court with two Lakers defenders close enough to him that they should have tried something to stop the Mavericks rookie. Instead Flagg dribbled the length of the court with his left hand and took off from the dotted line and threw it down.

This was classic Flagg just a few minutes into his NBA career. On the very next posession he hit his first jump shot. And just like that Cooper Flagg had arrived.

