D'Angelo Russell Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks looked to the open market to add some depth to their backcourt.
Shortly after NBA free agency officially got underway, the Mavericks agreed to a two-year contract with veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The contract is worth a total of $13 million, so Russell will be making an average of $6.5 million per season in Dallas. He could have a significant role, especially early in the 2025-26 season as Kyrie Irving figures to be sidelined for much of the campaign while recovering from a torn ACL.
Russell spent the 2024-25 season with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, appearing in 29 games for each team. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 assists while shooting at a 39% clip from three-point range.
The 2025-26 season will be Russell's 11th in the NBA, and he'll be surrounded by plenty of talent on a new-look Mavericks roster.