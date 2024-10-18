Dalton Knecht's Ridiculous Triple Over Bol Bol Had LeBron James, Anthony Davis Hyped
The games don't count yet, but Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht announced to the NBA on Thursday night that he's ready to make an impact.
In 32 minutes off the bench, Knecht scored 35 points on 10-of-18 shooting with eight of those makes from downtown while adding seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He scored 20 of the Lakers' final 22 points as they forced overtime and beat the Phoenix Suns 128–122 in a preseason tune-up.
Knecht wasn't just making easy, open looks from the corner. He hit two three-pointers over Suns 7'3" center Bol Bol, including the game-tying triple with 5.1 seconds left.
That three-pointer, which capped off a 12-point fourth quarter for Knecht, had Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis leaping off the bench to celebrate his late-game flurry.
You don't see that type of reaction too often from NBA All-Stars in the preseason.
Knecht, the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, has scored at least 19 points in his last three preseason tests.
"It was an incredible performance," Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the game. " ... The thing about him is just the mentality. It's been very obvious in pick-up [games] before the season, training camp, thus far in games—he's got no fear. He's not afraid of the moment.
"That was a show that he put on."
The Lakers have one more preseason test—Friday against the Golden State Warriors—before they begin their regular-season schedule on Tuesday. But Knecht, fresh off a 35-point heater, looks more than ready to be a fixture in Redick's rotation as a rookie.