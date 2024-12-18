Damian Lillard Has Heartwarming Plan For His $500K NBA Cup Champion Bonus
Damian Lillard has a generous plan for his share of the Milwaukee Bucks' prize money for winning the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.
Before the Bucks' 97–81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday to take home the NBA Cup and the cash prize that comes along with it, Lillard was asked if he had specific thoughts on how he'd use the extra money.
"I've been doing this a long time so when I get it I'm not going to just blow it or go crazy," Lillard told ESPN as he arrived to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday. "I'll probably go to the support staff, you know, our training staff, the people that come in everyday, all day when we get to go home. I'm going to try to do something to support them."
Each player on a standard contract with the Bucks gets $514,971 for winning the NBA Cup. After Lillard mentioned he wanted to use his bonus to do something for Milwaukee's training staff, he clarified that he'll still probably keep a portion of it to do as he pleases.
"Not the whole 500," Lillard laughed as he continued. "Just a little portion of it."
While the NBA Cup bonus is smaller in comparison for the league's highest-paid, star players like Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the $500k pay day is huge for Milwaukee's young players and others on smaller contracts.
Although he doesn't need to, it's nice to see Lillard using his bonus generously for his team's unsung heroes.