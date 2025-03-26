SI

Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely With Blood Clot in Calf

The Milwaukee Bucks guard sustained a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Mike Kadlick

Lillard has been ruled out by the team indefinitely with a blood clot in his right calf. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star guard Damian Lillard for an indefinite period of time as, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, he "sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf."

Charania added that the 34-year-old is on blood thinning medication that has stabilized the blood clot. He will undergo further testing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

