Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely With Blood Clot in Calf
The Milwaukee Bucks guard sustained a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star guard Damian Lillard for an indefinite period of time as, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, he "sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf."
Charania added that the 34-year-old is on blood thinning medication that has stabilized the blood clot. He will undergo further testing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
