Dan Hurley Admits He Was 'Torn' Between Lakers, UConn, Explains Why
Ultimately, the Los Angeles Lakers hired JJ Redick to be their next head coach, but for a short while, it appeared as if UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley was a legitimate option for the historic franchise. Hurley has been head coach at UConn for six years and has led his team to back-to-back titles.
Despite appearing engaged and excited to lead his team to a threepeat, Hurley was rumored to be engaged in the Lakers' interest before ultimately deciding to return to UConn on a six-year contract extension.
Speaking on YES after throwing out the first pitch at a Yankee game on July 6, Hurley admitted why he considered the Lakers interest.
"We went through the exercise. You know, when the Lakers come calling, you know, you keep an open mind, as much as you love UConn and just what we've been able to do, you've got to listen. And we were torn," Hurley told Michael Kay, Paul O'Neill, and Joe Girardi in the booth on Saturday afternoon.
The allure of Los Angeles is admittedly tough to deny. The Lakers have 17 titles in 64 playoff appearances. Of course, they also boast a roster that includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It wasn't enough to pull Hurley away from his Huskies, though.
Hurley did joke that Lakers fans don't like him anymore because of him opting to stay at UConn.