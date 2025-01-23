Darius Garland Flubs Go-Ahead Free Throws As Cavaliers Suffer Chaotic Loss to Rockets
Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, just about everything has gone the Cleveland Cavaliers' way this season. For a moment, it appeared that would continue Wednesday night at Toyota Center.
Trailing the Houston Rockets 109–107 in the closing seconds, Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was fouled on a three-point attempt by Tari Eason and was gifted three free-throw attempts. After review, officials deemed that Eason's close-out was actually "reckless" and upgraded the personal foul to a flagrant foul 1—meaning Garland would get three free-throw attempts and the Cavaliers would receive the ball.
Game over, right? Wrong.
Garland, who entered the night shooting a career-high 90.1% from the free-throw line, missed his first two attempts. He made his third free throw, trimming the Rockets' lead to 109–108, but Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Houston escaped victorious despite getting outscored 25–15 in the fourth quarter.
Garland had an uncharacteristic night from the charity stripe, going 3-of-8 on free-throw attempts in what ended up being a one-point loss. Garland did lead Cleveland in scoring, however, racking up 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field.
After the loss, the Cavaliers dropped to 36–7 on the season and now have lost three of their last six games. The Rockets, meanwhile, improved to 29–14 and now occupy second place in the Western Conference.