Darius Garland Hit a Dramatic Logo Three-Pointer at the Buzzer to Beat Pistons
While all eyes are on the NBA's trade deadline Thursday afternoon, Darius Garland brought the attention back to the court. To avenge the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, Garland hit a game-winner from the logo as the buzzer sounded to beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening.
Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham made three foul shots to tie the game with five seconds remaining. Garland then inbounded the ball to Georges Niang who got him the ball right back to make magic happen.
Garland ran past defenders to half court where he pulled up for a deep three-pointer over the outstretched hand of Pistons' big man Jalen Duren. And he called game.
Garland was named an All-Star reserve on Jan. 30, and he put on an All-Star worthy display against the Pistons. The game-winner in Detroit was his 25th point of the night, alongside five assists and three rebounds.
Cleveland, sitting atop the Eastern Conference at 41-10, has the most wins in the NBA. Garland is averaging 21.8 points per game this season, the most in his career. He is also averaging 6.8 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from three on high volume. And he wasn't going to let the Cavs lose two nights in a row.