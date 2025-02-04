De'Aaron Fox Had Heartwarming Reason for Changing Spurs Jersey Number
It was initially announced that De'Aaron Fox would be wearing the No. 2 jersey for the San Antonio Spurs after being acquired in a trade from the Sacramento Kings. He's had a change of heart, however, and the team revealed that he'll instead be wearing No. 4.
As for the reason behind the change, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports that the decision stems from Fox's wife, Recee, who wore the No. 4 as a college basketball player at Texas Tech.
Recee, formerly Recee Caldwell, played four seasons of college basketball at three different programs from 2014 to '19. She started her collegiate career at UCLA where she played in 17 games as a freshman. She then transferred to Texas Tech and appeared in 43 games from 2016 to '18 and averaged 13.3 points and 4.9 assists across two seasons. She finished her career at Cal in 2019.
Recee is a San Antonio native and was a high school basketball All-American at Johnson High School, so she'll be returning home following the trade that sent De'Aaron to the Spurs. Fox wore the No. 5 throughout his eight seasons in Sacramento and had previously worn the No. 0 at Kentucky. Now, he'll pay homage to his wife and don the No. 4 for her hometown team.
Fox was not in the Spurs' lineup for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, so his next chance to debut for the franchise will come on Wednesday, Feb. 5 against the Atlanta Hawks.