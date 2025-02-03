De'Aaron Fox Pens Emotional Message to Kings Fans After Being Traded to Spurs
De'Aaron Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Sacramento Kings in a multi-team deal on Sunday night. The Kings drafted Fox and he spent seven and a half seasons there, but will now sport another team's colors.
It was emotional for Fox, to say the least, to leave the only NBA team and city he's ever known. He penned a heartwarming message to Sacramento and Kings fans on Monday morning.
"I can't quite find the words to express what I want to say, but thank you," Fox wrote on Instagram. "Coming in as a 19-year-old kid and leaving as a 27-year-old man, I'm grateful I got to spend the beginning of my young adulthood here. The love for the city is unmatched.
"To the fans—y'all deserve the best. I wanted to end my career here and never expected it would end this way, but I'll always be grateful for your support.
"Thank you for the love you've showed me and my family. Sacramento will always hold a special place in my heart."
The trade included the Kings, Spurs and the Chicago Bulls as the latter sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento. Here are the full details of the three-team trade.
Fox was included in trade discussions for a while ahead of Thursday's deadline, and it was becoming increasingly clear that the Spurs were the best landing destination for the guard. He will team up with reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama, and veteran Chris Paul to help put the Spurs back in playoff contention.
Through 45 games this season, Fox is averaging 25 points, five rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.