De'Aaron Fox Trade to the Lakers Unlikely as Deadline Approaches
De'Aaron Fox may be on the move but it's highly unlkely the All-Star point guard winds up with the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Tuesday, news broke that the Sacramento Kings are open to moving Fox before the NBA trade deadline and that he welcomes a potential change of scenery. Given that Fox's agent is Rich Paul, who has deep ties to the Lakers and represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis, L.A. was immediately suggested as a destination.
That's probably not going to happen.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania claims that while those connections make sense, the Lakers aren't a preferred destination for Fox.
"One thing I can say, with Rich Paul, he's got LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers, I'm told the Lakers are not part of that destination of choice for De'Aaron Fox potentially," Charania said.
The Lakers likely need to find another playmaker and ball-handler if they want to make a run in the postseason. Fox fits that bill. The 27-year-old is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals this season.
While he almost certainly won't be ending up with the Lakers, Fox has instantly become the most intriguing piece available ahead of the 2025 trade deadline on Feb. 6.