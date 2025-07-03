Lakers Bring Back Center Jaxson Hayes on One-Year Contract
The Lakers have added to their frontcourt for next season as they are set to bring back the veteran Hayes.
The Los Angeles Lakers are adding to their frontcourt for next season, as they have agreed to a one-year deal to bring back veteran center Jaxson Hayes, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The addition of Hayes may take the Lakers out of the running for veteran center Al Horford, who was reportedly pursued by the Lakers upon hitting free agency. Los Angeles now has 14 players signed for next season.
Hayes's return, along with the addition of Deandre Ayton on Wednesday, has cleared up the Los Angeles frontcourt situation, which appeared to be in dire straits in the first couple of days of free agency.
Hayes played in 56 games last season for the Lakers, which included 35 starts. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.
