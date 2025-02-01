Dejounte Murray Helped to Locker Room After Ugly Non-Contact Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans' season just got even worse.
On Friday night during the first quarter of a matchup with the Boston Celtics, guard Dejounte Murray went down with a non-contact injury to his right leg and had to be helped to the locker room.
That does not look good.
There is no word on what the injury is but it's yet another New Orleans player to sustain an injury this season. So far during the 2024–25 campaign, leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have both missed time with injuries and now Murray is down.
Entering Friday night's action, Pelicans were a disappointing 12–36 this season and have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
Murray arrived in New Orleans from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason. In exchange for landing the former All-Star, the Pelicans sent Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller and two future first-round picks to Atlanta.
So far this season, Murray is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.