DeMar DeRozan Sews Up Kings Win With Best Double-Team Split You'll See This Year
The time of year where rank-and-file NBA games begin to mean a little more is rapidly approaching. Need proof? Look no further than the Sacramento Kings' epic duel with the Dallas Mavericks Monday evening.
With 9.8 seconds left and the Mavericks trailing 127–125, Dallas guard Klay Thompson turned back the clock and knocked down a three-pointer that put his team ahead. It was a wild enough shot on its own, but Kings forward DeMar DeRozan's ensuing bucket was something else entirely.
As time ticked down, DeRozan appeared to dribble himself into a corner—only to split a double team and flip in the game-winner with 1.9 seconds to go.
Breaking such defense is a difficult art, and DeRozan made it looks absolutely effortless. Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie wound up on the ground, and fellow guard Max Christie could only watch as DeRozan strode toward the basket.
That's a game both teams will remember come April—especially if they need, or are savoring, a one-game cushion in the standings.