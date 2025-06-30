Dennis Schröder Agrees to Sign With Kings
The Sacramento Kings appear to be adding some much-needed veteran leadership.
The Kings are signing guard Dennis Schroder, according to a Monday evening report from Fred Katz of The Athletic. Schroder, 31, spent 2025 with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
With the reported move, Sacramento appears set to add a journeyman with a track record of success across the league. Except for his rookie year with the Atlanta Hawks, Schroder has averaged in double figures in each of his NBA seasons.
Schroder spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks and then two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he established a reputation as a potent sixth man.
He gradually began to be deployed as a starter; the Los Angeles Lakers started him 61 times in 2021. All told, the German international has seen action for nine different franchises.
The Kings are coming off a 40-42 season, their first losing campaign in three years.