SI

Dennis Schröder Re-Routed to Pistons As Jimmy Butler Trade Details Come Together

It's been an eventful season for the veteran guard.

Patrick Andres

Dennis Schroder during the Warriors' 130–105 loss to the Suns on Jan. 31, 2025.
Dennis Schroder during the Warriors' 130–105 loss to the Suns on Jan. 31, 2025. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a chaotic sequence of trade-deadline events, it appears former Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder has a new home.

Schroder has been re-routed to the Detroit Pistons via trade after initial reports said the Warriors would deal him to the Utah Jazz, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press.

The trade—still yet to be finalized—will reportedly send forward Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to Golden State once completed. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the Warriors pulled Schroder out of the shower Wednesday to inform him of his inclusion in the trade—with the understanding that he would head to the Jazz.

Now, the guard appears headed to the Pistons instead.

Utah, per NBA insider Jake Fischer, will get forward K.J. Martin, guard Josh Richardson and a second-round draft pick in the transaction.

If confirmed, this will be Schroder's second trade of the season; the Brooklyn Nets traded him to Golden State on Dec. 15.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA