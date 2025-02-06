Dennis Schröder Re-Routed to Pistons As Jimmy Butler Trade Details Come Together
After a chaotic sequence of trade-deadline events, it appears former Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder has a new home.
Schroder has been re-routed to the Detroit Pistons via trade after initial reports said the Warriors would deal him to the Utah Jazz, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press.
The trade—still yet to be finalized—will reportedly send forward Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to Golden State once completed. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the Warriors pulled Schroder out of the shower Wednesday to inform him of his inclusion in the trade—with the understanding that he would head to the Jazz.
Now, the guard appears headed to the Pistons instead.
Utah, per NBA insider Jake Fischer, will get forward K.J. Martin, guard Josh Richardson and a second-round draft pick in the transaction.
If confirmed, this will be Schroder's second trade of the season; the Brooklyn Nets traded him to Golden State on Dec. 15.