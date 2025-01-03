Derrick Rose Wants Bulls to Retire His Jersey As Team Prepares to Honor Him
On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls will honor one of their city's favorite athletes of the 21st century: former guard Derrick Rose.
Rose—a native of the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago's South Side—spent seven years with the Bulls from 2009 to '16. With Chicago, Rose made three All-Star teams and became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011.
A litany of knee injuries set his career adrift, and his public image took a hit when he was accused of sexual assault in 2016 (a jury of eight found Rose not liable in October of that year). Around the end of the last decade, Rose evolved into a reliable sixth man on the court, and he retired from basketball in September with 15 years of playing time under his belt.
How would Rose like to be remembered? As he told ESPN's Shams Charania Friday, he would like his jersey in the United Center rafters.
"My jersey being retired (by the Bulls), I would love that," Rose said. "That would be my way of getting close to the top 75."
Rose was left out of the NBA's ballyhooed 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, making him the only MVP not to make the team at the time of its selection.
Chicago has retired four jerseys in its history: No. 4 for guard and coach Jerry Sloan, No. 10 for forward Bob Love, No. 23 for guard Michael Jordan, and No. 33 for forward Scottie Pippen.