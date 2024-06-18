Derrick White Had Comical Line About Losing His Teeth After Celtics Win NBA Title
The Boston Celtics added to their extensive trophy case on Sunday night, clinching their record 18th NBA championship after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game NBA Finals series.
The team sacrificed all season long and are now set to celebrate the fruits of their labor.
As for Derrick White, the star guard will certainly soak in the championship victory, though he'll also be reaching out to his dentist in order get some much-needed work done.
White took a hard fall during Game 5, hitting the floor face-first after a collision with Dereck Lively which resulted in a chipped front tooth. When asked about the incident during the trophy presentation, White comically admitted that he'd have traded all of his teeth for a ring.
"I'd lose all my teeth for a championship," White said while the Celtics were being awarded the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
White was a two-way star for the Celtics throughout the playoffs, coming up with multiple pivotal defensive stops, while also proving to be a more than capable threat from beyond the arc. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per night in the Finals, while playing 36.8 minutes per contest.
Although he'll likely be feeling sore after the vicious fall he took during the game, the chipped tooth was a small price to pay for the glory of winning an NBA title.