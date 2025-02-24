Desmond Bane and Donovan Mitchell Get Chippy in Cavs-Grizzlies
A scuffle broke out between Donovan Mitchell and Desmond Bane during the Memphis Grizzlies-Cleveland Cavaliers game on Sunday.
In the middle of the third quarter, Mitchell was driving with the basketball when he lost his balance and fell to the ground. As he tried to maintain possession of the basketball, Bane came in to try and grab the ball.
As Bane and Mitchell battled for possession, the Cavaliers called a timeout with 7:28 remaining in the quarter and a narrow 74-71 lead. Even after the timeout was called, Bane and Mitchell were seen going at it on the ground while teammates tried to pry them away from each other.
One camera angle captured Bane tugging on Mitchell's leg, even as the Cavaliers guard was trying to get up.
Both Mitchell and Bane received technical fouls for the scuffle, and Ja Morant and Tristan Thompson also were given technicals for the action that followed.
Mitchell has been the most dominant player on the court in this game, leading both teams in scoring with 27 points, two rebounds, and six assists through three quarters. Bane has seven points, three rebounds, and seven assists. The Cavaliers had a 93-88 lead after three quarters.