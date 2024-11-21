SI

Desmond Bane Broke Out a Gun Celebration Aimed at Caleb Martin in Win vs. Sixers

Stephen Douglas

Desmond Bane fires an imaginary gun at Caleb Martin.
Desmond Bane fires an imaginary gun at Caleb Martin. / House of Highlights
The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-111 on Wednesday as Philly continues to have a very bad season. Meanwhile, Memphis is 9-7 and right in the thick of things in the Western Conference despite the fact that Ja Morant has now missed seven straight games and counting.

Even with Morant out, there are still reminders that he's on the team. Like when Desmond Bane hit a tough three-pointer over Caleb Martin and celebrated by pretending to fire a finger gun in his direction. You would think the entire team would want to shy away from such actions, but here we are in 2024, watching a player do just that.

Martin was justifiably bothered by the gesture and told Bane all about it, leading to a double technical foul.

Morant was heavily criticized for much less when he returned from his suspension last season. Perhaps this is a celebration best left in the locker room.

