Desmond Bane Reveals How and Where He Found Out About Memphis-Orlando Trade
The NBA offseason got a touch more interesting on Sunday when the Memphis Grizzlies traded standout guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in return.
And in a Thursday appearance on podcast The Young Man and The Three, Bane detailed his real-time reaction to the deal.
"I was surprised, but I also kind of had a little bit of a feeling, you know what I'm saying? I had different conversations within the facility, and I was kind of preparing myself, preparing my wife for what could possibly come, so when it came, it wasn't like, 'Where did this come from?'" Bane began.
"And credit to the Grizzlies organization. They were upfront and honest with me early that there was a chance, so it wasn't like it came out of left field," he continued. "Couldn't have landed in a better spot, super excited about Orlando. Great people, the facility's fantastic, the city's great. I'm super excited to get to work with those guys, for sure."
He then went on to reveal exactly how he heard the news, as well as the text he received from the Grizzlies' GM just moments before the big call.
"Me and my lady, like I said, we're here on vacation in [Destin, Fla.] and we've been trying to catch a little coffee shop or breakfast shop in the morning. And it was Father's Day, so you know, we chilling, enjoying our morning or whatever," he said.
"And my GM texts me, 'Hey, happy Father's Day, you got a second?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I do,' and I'm telling my lady, and she's like, 'Oh, this can't be good.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, probably not.' It's either me [who is getting traded] or somebody else that's very impactful on the team. And about 10 seconds later, I get a FaceTime call. And I'm like, ah, yeah, we don't really FaceTime like that. You know what I'm saying? We talk a decent amount, for sure, but it's all phone calls and in person. So at that point, I knew.
"And he told me that I was getting traded. And when he told me that, my heart sunk. Because there's 29 other teams you can go to. Once he told me Orlando, I was like, okay, I can do that. That's where we wanted to go, it's a great up-and-coming team, I think I fit in, so. It was a crazy little Father's Day morning, for sure."
And the conversation wasn't a tense one, either.
"It was cordial. It wasn't anything like, 'To hell with you,' none of that. I'm not no dummy," Bane added, to which host Tommy Alter applauded the Grizzlies' GM for having the decency to break the news to Bane face-to-face.
Watch all that, including what Bane is looking forward to about playing for the Magic, below:
The 26-year-old Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 69 games last season, which saw the Grizzlies eliminated at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first round of the postseason. For the Magic, the guard will hopefully help improve the team's lacking three-point percentage, as well as strengthen the team's core composed of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.