Desmond Bane Ejected for Spiking Basketball on Opponent’s Head
The Hawks, without Trae Young, beat the Magic easily on Tuesday night on NBC. All five Atlanta starters scored at least 15 points and Onyeka Okongwu added 14 off the bench. He also took one for the team in the third quarter when Desmond Bane got ejected.
Okongwu contested a Bane three-pointer that missed and leaked out as Jalen Johnson collected the rebound. Johnson then threw a baseball pass to Okongwu that got over the outstretched arms of Bane. Okongwu took one dribble and went up for a strong finsh, but met a stronger contest as a frustrated Bane grabbed his arm and threw him to the ground.
Then Bane spiked the basketball on his head.
Bane was assessed a technical foul and a flagrant foul and ejected. The Hawks shot made three free throws and then Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a three-pointer to turn what should have been a fast break dunk into a six-point possession.
Bane finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists. It was the third straight game where he scored single-digits. After the Grizzlies traded him to the Magic for four first round picks, Bane is averaging just 13.9 points as the Magic have started the season 3-5.