Hawks Star Trae Young Avoids Catastrophic Knee Injury, but Set to Miss Time

Young will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Hawks star Trae Young sprained his right MCL and will be reevaluated in four weeks.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has sprained his right MCL and will be reevaluated in four weeks, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

After the Hawks feared a significant knee injury to Young, who got hurt in an Oct. 29 win over the Nets, it appears the star point guard has avoided catastrophe.

A subsequent MRI and multiple doctor reviews confirmed that Young's ACL and MCL were not torn, and that he avoided major structural damage to his knee.

In five games this season for the Hawks, Young is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists on 37.1% shooting from the floor.

Atlanta will now try to navigate at least the next month without their star point guard.

