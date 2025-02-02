Devin Booker Initially Assumed the Wrong Luka Was Being Traded
The Anthony Davis-Luka Dončić trade has, to put it mildly, shaken the NBA world to its core. And in a perfect example of how unexpected and truly shocking it was, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker actually assumed the wrong Luka was involved when he first heard the news.
"Somebody told us on the bench," Booker told reporters after the Suns lost 127–108 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. "They said Luka. I said, 'Luka Garza?'"
Booker clarifies that he means no shade to Garza, a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves. But that his mind did not immediately jump to Dončić exemplifies exactly what fans and league personalities are fired-up about—no one, not even the players, could have seen this coming.
"It's crazy, man. I really don't know what to say about it," Booker added. "Luka being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again. ... Can't predict it. It's a business. They're always having a conversation about you."
With the trade, Dončić heads to the Los Angeles Lakers while big man Anthony Davis leaves LeBron James for the Dallas Mavericks. The Utah Jazz were also involved in the dealing, walking away with the Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino, the LA Clippers' 2025 second-round pick, and the Mavs' 2025 second-round pick.
It's an arrangement that will be talked about for years to come, with potential ramifications equally as profound. As fellow Suns star Kevin Durant pointed out, it's possible this leads to other massive, previously-believed-impossible deals down the line. It could also impact player loyalty down the roster. If anything, eyes will be on both franchises in the coming months to watch for signs of despair or unexpected prowess. We'll see how it shakes out.