NBA World in Disbelief Over Star-Studded Lakers-Mavericks Trade

Out of nowhere, Luka Dončić is a Laker and Anthony Davis is a Maverick. And everyone was stunned.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Davisduring the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Davisduring the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Utter disbelief fell across waves of NBA followers as a league-altering trade hit their screens in the hush of the night.

Luka Dončić is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, while Anthony Davis is on his way to the Dallas Mavericks in an unexpected blockbuster days before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the trade which shook the whole league.

In full, the Mavericks sent Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers for Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz were also in the deal and received Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Clippers second-round pick (via the Lakers) and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick.

The move was so unbelievable, Charania had to ensure the many NBA fans who get his posts straight to their phones that the deal was, in fact, real:

The full NBA world, including players, fans, media members and famous followers, took to social media to react to the surprise deal:

Out of nowhere, in debatably the most shocking move in NBA history, Luka Dončić is a Laker and the LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo is no more. Now, there's a new pair in L.A.

Luka and 'Bron.

