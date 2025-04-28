Fans Think Dillon Brooks Took Dirty Swipe at Steph Curry During Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Houston Rockets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Monday night in which Steph Curry & Co. will be hoping to take a huge 3-1 lead back to Houston.
The Warriors found a way to win Game 3 even with star Jimmy Butler sitting out due to a deep glute muscle contusion, and they might have to manage without him again at Chase Center. If that happens, Curry will be expected to shoulder another hefty workload after putting up 36 points and playing over 40 minutes in his last matchup against Houston.
He'll have to be extra careful on the court, as a new video has been making the rounds on social media showing Rockets' Dillon Brooks appear to try to deliberately injure Curry during Game 3.
Early in the fourth quarter when the Warriors were down 77-74, Curry crossed up Brooks and launched a three-pointer. After Curry released the shot, Brooks, who was right up in Curry's grill, seemed to swipe at his bandaged right hand (Curry has been dealing with thumb injury since January).
One could reasonably see that as a normal and legal contest, but then Brooks appeared to take a second swipe at Curry's bandaged thumb as the Warriors guard was landing.
Take a look and judge for yourself:
Curry being Curry sank the dagger three. And Brooks being Brooks got away with what could have been a very bad and painful hit on the Warriors' last superstar standing. It wasn't the first time, and it probably won't be the last.