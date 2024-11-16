Doc Rivers Assails Officiating for Nearly Five Minutes After Bucks Lose to Hornets
To say the Milwaukee Bucks are in dire straits is an understatement.
After losing 115–114 to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the Bucks are now 4–9. They sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference—a half-game behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls.
As Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers spoke to reporters Saturday, frustrations boiled over. Rivers spent nearly five minutes taking apart the performance of the game officials, and criticizing more generally referees' treatment of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"This is back-to-back games now where on the final play there's been an incorrect call made," Rivers said.
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball appeared to trip over his own feet in the game's closing seconds; a fall was called on Antetokounmpo, and Ball's ensuing pair of free throws made the difference.
"LaMelo Ball fell. He just fell down. Nobody was near him. Slipped on his own," Rivers said. "We come up with the ball and the game's over. So back-to-back games now we've had a call made against us that was incorrect."
Rivers went on to compare the treatment of Antetokounmpo from an officiating standpoint to the past treatment of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal.
"I felt for all coaches who had to coach Shaq, because Shaq would drive, and it was like little BBs flying off of him," Rivers said. "They're still fouls. They just don't give them."