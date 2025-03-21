Doc Rivers Shared Darvin Ham's Unfiltered Desires About Bucks Game vs. Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road in L.A. for a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, pitting top assistant Darvin Ham up against his former team.
Ahead of the showdown, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was asked about Ham's thoughts on Thursday night's matchup, and whether Ham viewed the game as a "revenge game."
"Yeah, he wants to kick the Lakers’ ass," Rivers joked in response, via Mark Medina.
Ham was the Lakers head coach for two seasons before parting ways with the franchise and being replaced by J.J. Redick. He had a 90-74 record as the head coach in Los Angeles, leading the team to a Western Conference finals in 2023 and reaching the playoffs again in '24. Both times, they were ousted by the Denver Nuggets in the postseason.
Ham latched on with the Bucks as part of Rivers's coaching staff following his departure from the Lakers. While he may not be viewed so fondly by the fan base, it doesn't appear there's any bad blood towards the organization from Ham's perspective, despite the jest from Rivers leading into Thursday night's game.