Domantas Sabonis Mocked Bam Adebayo’s Flop Minutes Before Game-Winner
The Sacramento Kings beat the Miami Heat 111-110 in a thriller in South Beach on Monday night. It was a showdown of two of the best big men in basketball as Domantas Sabonis and Bam Adebayo faced off in a very physical matchup.
Things started quickly with Adebayo hitting Sabonis in the face a few minutes into the game, sending him to the locker room.
Then during the fourth quarter Adebayo baited officials into a foul by throwing the ball over his head towards the basket as he struggled to get possession. Sabonis mocked his flop while announcers wondered what officials saw that was worthy of a foul.
Luckily for the Kings, Sabonis had the last laugh as got a rebound over Adebayo and made the game-winner with 0.7 seconds remaining in the game. Adebayo had position on the De'Aaron Fox miss and Sabonis might have gotten away with a little push, but officials decided to let them play.
Sabonis finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists while Adebayo had 16 points, eight rebounds, fives assists, four blocks and three steals. The teams will meet again on January 6th in Sacramento.