Donovan Mitchell, R&B Star Coco Jones Appear to Announce Engagement

The pair are thought to have been together since at least 2024.

Patrick Andres

Donovan Mitchell, now engaged to Coco Jones, dribbles the ball during a playoff game against the Pacers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
It's been a busy offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers—and not just on the court with their additions of guard Lonzo Ball and forward Larry Nance Jr.

On Friday afternoon, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell appeared to announce with no warning his engagement to R&B singer Coco Jones. He posted a picture of the pair kissing on Instagram, along with video of himself seemingly popping the question in a tropical locale.

Mitchell and Jones are thought to have been together since at least 2024, as this April explainer from Aimee Lutkin of ELLE outlines. Asked by Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe about rumors of their relationship in March, Jones was evasive while affirming her desire to "protect my family and who I love."

Both stars have enjoyed big years in 2025. Mitchell averaged 24 points per game this season and made his second All-NBA team, while Jones's debut album Why Not More? cracked the R&B and hip hop top 20.

In addition to a follow-up to his team's 64-win season, it appears Mitchell now has a wedding to look forward to.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

