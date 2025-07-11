Donovan Mitchell, R&B Star Coco Jones Appear to Announce Engagement
It's been a busy offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers—and not just on the court with their additions of guard Lonzo Ball and forward Larry Nance Jr.
On Friday afternoon, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell appeared to announce with no warning his engagement to R&B singer Coco Jones. He posted a picture of the pair kissing on Instagram, along with video of himself seemingly popping the question in a tropical locale.
Mitchell and Jones are thought to have been together since at least 2024, as this April explainer from Aimee Lutkin of ELLE outlines. Asked by Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe about rumors of their relationship in March, Jones was evasive while affirming her desire to "protect my family and who I love."
Both stars have enjoyed big years in 2025. Mitchell averaged 24 points per game this season and made his second All-NBA team, while Jones's debut album Why Not More? cracked the R&B and hip hop top 20.
In addition to a follow-up to his team's 64-win season, it appears Mitchell now has a wedding to look forward to.