Donovan Mitchell Seen Doing the Saddest Thing After Cavs' Playoff Exit
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers had their stellar season come to an abrupt end Tuesday night at home as they fell to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 and lost the series 4-1.
The Cavs were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the regular season with a 64-18 record, which was the second-best in the league behind just the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Injuries hurt the Cavs early in their series with the Pacers and then their collapse in Game 5 after building a big lead early sent them on an early vacation.
Mitchell was seen doing something pretty sad after the game, as he went back out to the bench to have some alone time:
That's some rough stuff right there.
The Pacers, meanwhile, move on to face the winner of the Knicks-Celtics series, which could end tonight if New York can get a win in Boston.