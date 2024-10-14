Donte DiVincenzo Clarifies His Comments After Viral Interaction With Knicks Bench
Donte DiVincenzo raised eyebrows among NBA fans after a somewhat heated moment during the Minnesota Timberwolves' preseason clash against his former team, the New York Knicks.
DiVincenzo could be seen chirping at the Knicks bench while standing at the free-throw line during Sunday's game. The broadcast picked up part of the conversation, and DiVincenzo offered further clarity on what was truly said during his postgame interview.
When asked about the incident, DiVincenzo informed reporters that he did not say "thank you for the trade" as many on social media had concluded. Instead, he was joking to Thibodeau about his finishing at the rim.
"I didn't say thank you for the trade... It was about the finish. I was joking with Thibs about not being able to finish," said DiVincenzo. "I saw the clip. I wasn't talking to Thibs. I didn't say anything about the trade."
NBA fans on social media had run with the notion that he was cheekily thanking Thibodeau for the trade, but DiVincenzo provided clarity on his comments and put that speculation to bed during his postgame media address.