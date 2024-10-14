SI

Donte DiVincenzo Clarifies His Comments After Viral Interaction With Knicks Bench

Karl Rasmussen

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo celebrates with Julius Randle in a game against the New York Knicks.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo celebrates with Julius Randle in a game against the New York Knicks. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Donte DiVincenzo raised eyebrows among NBA fans after a somewhat heated moment during the Minnesota Timberwolves' preseason clash against his former team, the New York Knicks.

DiVincenzo could be seen chirping at the Knicks bench while standing at the free-throw line during Sunday's game. The broadcast picked up part of the conversation, and DiVincenzo offered further clarity on what was truly said during his postgame interview.

When asked about the incident, DiVincenzo informed reporters that he did not say "thank you for the trade" as many on social media had concluded. Instead, he was joking to Thibodeau about his finishing at the rim.

"I didn't say thank you for the trade... It was about the finish. I was joking with Thibs about not being able to finish," said DiVincenzo. "I saw the clip. I wasn't talking to Thibs. I didn't say anything about the trade."

NBA fans on social media had run with the notion that he was cheekily thanking Thibodeau for the trade, but DiVincenzo provided clarity on his comments and put that speculation to bed during his postgame media address.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

