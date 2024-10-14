Donte DiVincenzo Had Heated Exchange With Knicks Bench During Preseason Clash
Donte DiVincenzo may have fond memories of his time with the New York Knicks, but the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent trade acquisition doesn't appear to be on the best of terms with members of the Knicks' coaching staff.
During Sunday's preseason clash, DiVincenzo could be overheard going back and forth with a member of New York's bench. It appears that it was head coach Tom Thibodeau who he was chirping at while at the free-throw line.
Before attempting his shot from the charity stripe, DiVincenzo could be overheard thanking Thibodeau for the trade to the Timberwolves.
"Thank you for the trade Thibs. Thank you for the trade. This is what happens when they let you run the show," said DiVincenzo.
The Knicks dealt DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to Minnesota as part of a three-team trade that saw Karl-Anthony Towns head to New York. This was their first meeting since the trade went down late into the offseason.
The verbal altercations didn't end there, however. After the final whistle sounded, DiVincenzo could be seen getting into it with Rick Brunson, the father of DiVincenzo's former Knicks and Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson.
What they were saying was not caught by cameras, though it's clear they weren't exchanging pleasantries.
Have a look at their postgame interaction.
Brunson could be seen walking over to DiVincenzo and saying something to him before the two were separated by players and coaches as they went back and forth. DiVincenzo was then escorted by a coach toward the locker room.
New York won the preseason clash 115–110. DiVincenzo logged 27 minutes and scored 15 points to go with seven assists and three rebounds.
The two sides figure to meet twice during the regular season, with their first of the two clashes scheduled for Dec. 19 in Minnesota. They'll meet again in the new year on Jan. 17 at Madison Square Garden.