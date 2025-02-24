Dorian Finney-Smith Hilariously Details Ease of Playing With Luka Doncic, LeBron James
The new partnership of Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers has rightfully been spotlighted since L.A.'s blockbuster acquisition of the 25-year-old in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic has only played in four games since the Feb. 1 trade, but he's quickly made his presence felt on the team in a pos. It's been immediately clear how having Doncic on the floor can make things easier for his teammates. Among those already feeling improvements in that regard is forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Finney-Smith had a comical description of the improved looks at the basket he's been receiving since Doncic arrived. The 31-year-old said he's been getting "butt-naked wide-open" shots now that defenses have to account for both Doncic and James, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Finney-Smith hasn't shot the ball particularly well in the three games he's shared the court with Doncic, but he acknowledged that's a result of him rushing his shots and not taking his time. The looks he's getting, however, are better than ever.
Head coach JJ Redick also spoke highly of Doncic's impact on the game, saying that he alleviates pressure from other members of the team simply by being on the court.
"Part of what makes him brilliant is he makes the game easy for everybody else," Redick said, via Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell.
Doncic's greatness is undeniable, but sometimes it's the little things that don't jump off the screen at first glance that truly determine his importance. When Doncic is on the court, his ability to attack the basket at a moment's notice keeps defenses honest and enables his teammates to make plays when called upon. That impact is already being felt by his new Lakers teammates.