Dorian Finney-Smith Took Dig at Nets When Explaining Why He's Excited to Be a Laker
Dorian Finney-Smith is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, having been acquired by the organization as part of the trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets.
During a media address on Monday, Finney-Smith took a shot at his former team while expressing his excitement about joining the iconic Lakers franchise.
"I'm happy I'm here... If you play for Brooklyn, you know what I mean. You don't want to be the little brother in the city. So, I'm finally with the big brothers, so it feels good," said Finney-Smith.
The Nets are often considered the little brothers to the New York Knicks, who are far and away the more popular team in the city. Being overshadowed by the other show in town is something Finney-Smith won't have to experience any longer, as the Lakers dominate the spotlight in L.A., and he seemed thrilled to be playing on the main stage after a few years in Brooklyn.
Finney-Smith was in his third season with the Nets. He joined the team during the 2022-23 season via a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. The 31-year-old started 20 games this season, averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting at a career-high 43.5% clip from three-point range.