Doris Burke Had the Perfect Caitlin Clark Joke After Hard Foul on Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Boston Celtics’ rotation in Game 5 of the NBA Finals after missing two games with a rare knee injury. Porzingis only scored three points in the first half, but he provided a spark for the crowd and Boston was +6 during his limited minutes.
On one possession, Porzingis ran down the floor toward the block and was met by P.J. Washington. The Dallas Mavericks forward gave up a lot of size to Porzingis, whom he nonetheless hit with an elbow before grabbing him and throwing him to the ground.
Porzingis popped right back up and had some words with Washington while ABC showed a replay. That's when Doris Burke made a little comment that says a lot about the current discourse surrounding Caitlin Clark.
"If that were Caitlin Clark it might spark a debate for a week."
It's funny because it's true. Washington isn't jealous of Porzingis, no matter how cool his suit was tonight. It's just sometimes basketball gets a little rough. These things happen on the hardwood and not every hard foul needs to be debated on First Take and Get Up. You know, shows that air on ESPN, where America first saw Porzingis thrown to the ground, sparking Burke’s comment. Suffice to say, this play won't make the rundown in the morning.