Caitlin Clark Says Some Coverage of WNBA ‘Stinks’
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is trying to navigate her first WNBA season and all that comes along with it.
Unfortunately for Clark, there's been just as much focus on media narratives (like whether or not veterans respect Clark and other rookies) as there has been on the actual basketball. Look no further than the foul Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter levied on Clark when the two teams met on June 1, which drove media narratives around Clark for the entirety of the following days' news cycle.
Clark has been frustrated with some of the media coverage around the women's game this season.
"Sometimes it stinks how much, you know, the conversation is outside of basketball and not the product on the floor, and the amazing players that are on the floor and how good they are for their teams and how great this season has been for women's basketball going from college basketball to now the WNBA," Clark said.
Clark's frustration is understandable, as she'd much rather focus on the play of the game itself than whether or not players have enough respect for one another.
The Fever rookie will continue to turn her focus to basketball, where she is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 35.7% shooting and an uncharacteristic 29.7% from three in 11 games this season.
Clark and the Fever will take on the Washington Mystics on the road on Friday night, looking for their third victory of the season.