Doris Burke to Make Cool History by Calling 2024 NBA Finals

Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Doris Burke during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks begin on Thursday night, ABC/ESPN's Doris Burke will be making history of her own.

Burke, who was named to the lead NBA broadcasting crew for ABC/ESPN ahead of the 2023–24 season, is officially the first woman to call any major men's championship in the United States in history.

The long-time reporter will join Mike Breen and J.J. Reddick courtside for the game as they've done throughout the entire NBA season.

Burke is set to work all of the NBA Finals games this season as ABC is the primary broadcaster for the games.

This isn't the first time Burke's name will be written in the history books. One of her other significant career moments came in 2017 when she was named a regular NBA game analyst for ESPN, making her the first woman to hold this position for a full season. She called the NBA Finals for ESPN Radio back in 2020, making her the first woman to do so.

