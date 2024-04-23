2024 NBA Draft: Full Non-Lottery Draft Order Officially Set
When the regular season came to an end last week, there were still several teams that finished with identical records, which meant those ties needed to be broken for draft positioning. Whether that was for lottery odds or for where specifically a team would pick in the later parts of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, those ties were broken on Monday afternoon.
In a release put out by the NBA, it was announced that the official random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2024 were conducted by NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey, and overseen by Marc Dieli, a partner from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.
There were four ties that needed to be broken when it came to head-to-head order outside of the lotery, which have how been rectified.
- The Philadelphia 76ers (47-35) won a tiebreaker with the Indiana Pacers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Orlando Magic. Second, third, and fourth place in the tiebreaker drawings went to the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, and Indiana, respectively.
- The Milwaukee Bucks (49-33) won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Phoenix and New Orleans, respectively.
- The Dallas Mavericks (50-32) won a tiebreaker with the New York Knicks.
- The Denver Nuggets (57-25) won a tiebreaker with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place on June 26 (first round) and June 27 (second round). The lottery order will still need to be finalized next month, but every selection from No. 15 overall and beyond is officially set in stone following the ties being broken today.
First Round (Post-Lottery)
15. Miami Heat
16. Philadelphia 76ers
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL)*
18. Orlando Magic
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers
21. Milwaukee Bucks
22. Phoenix Suns
23. New Orleans Pelicans
24. New York Knicks (via DAL)
25. New York Knicks
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves
28. Denver Nuggets
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC)
30. Boston Celtics
*Pelicans have the option to defer the Lakers' pick to 2025
Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET)
32. Utah Jazz (via WSH)
33/34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA)
33/34. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR)
35. San Antonio Spurs
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM)
38. New York Knicks (via UTAH)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU)
43. Miami Heat
44/45. Sacramento Kings
44/45. Houston Rockets (via GS)
46. LA Clippers (via IND)
47. Orlando Magic
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL)
49. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)
50. Indiana Pacers (via NO)
51. Washington Wizards (via PHX)
52. Golden State Warriors (via MIL)
53. Detroit Pistons (via NY)
54. Boston Celtics (via DAL)
55. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)
56. Denver Nuggets (via MIN)
57. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC)
58. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS)
*The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns were forced to forfeit second-round picks for violating rules governing the timing of free agency discussions.
