Predicting the Top 10 Picks in the 2026 NBA Draft Based on Odds (AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson at 1?)

The 2026 NBA Draft is here. We’ll find out who the Washington Wizards are going to select with the first overall pick and, subsequently, who the Utah Jazz will be able to draft at No. 2.

We took a look at the updated odds for the first overall pick on Monday, so let’s try to take a crack at a mock draft of the top 10 picks tonight.

2026 NBA Mock Draft Based on Odds (Top 10)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa (-800 to go No. 1)

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The odds for the BYU Cougars star to go first overall have moved a bit in the last 24 hours. He was -600 on Monday, and is now -800 just hours before the NBA Draft.

There was some movement for Darryn Peterson to be headed to Washington with this pick, but it’s looking more and more like the Wizards will go with AJ Dybantsa.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson (+650 to go No. 1)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jazz will be left with whichever of Dybantsa and Peterson the Wizards don’t pick, and it’d be shocking if they go with anyone else.

Peterson was the preseason favorite to go first overall, but Dybantsa surpassed him during the year due to the Kansas star’s availability because of injuries and cramping issues.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer (+5000 to go No. 1)

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In any other year, Cameron Boozer would be the top player off the board. Instead, the Grizzlies will have the Wooden Award winner fall into their lap at third overall.

Memphis general manager Zach Kleiman will be happy to draft a fellow Duke product.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson (+15000 to go No. 1)

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson nearly averaged a double-double in his freshman year at UNC. He put up 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game to go along with 2.7 assists on 57.8% shooting.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler (+50000 to go No. 1)

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is where things start to get a bit interesting. However, Keaton Wagler is an athletic guard who should be a low-risk pick for the Clippers here at fifth overall.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff (+50000 to go No. 1)

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff is likely going to be selected in this sweet spot between No. 5 and No. 10. He’s a true point guard who can add a backcourt presence in Brooklyn.

7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings (-280 to go Top 10)

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings played on one of the best teams in the country and showed tremendous poise for his age. Don’t let his 16.1 points and 5.2 assists per game fool you. He’s a good pick for the Kings here at seven, although he could drop a few slots.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Mikel Brown (+50000 to go No. 1)

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After finally trading Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks could get another score-first guard in Mikel Brown. The freshman averaged 18.2 points on 41% shooting (34.4% from deep) in 21 games at Louisville.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament (-165 to go Top 10)

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nate Ament’s freshman season at Tennessee dropped his stock a bit, but the oddsmakers expect him to still go in the top 10 selections, and that’s where I have him, landing in Dallas.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Aday Mara (-195 to go Top 10)

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade, the Bucks can get a big man here at pick 10 in Aday Mara. The 7-foot-3 junior from Michigan averaged 12.1 points on an efficient 66.8% shooting (30% from deep) in 40 games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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