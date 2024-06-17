2024 NBA Draft: Miami Heat Hold Options in the Backcourt
As some guards have been slowly pinned to the lower end of the lottery and mid-first round with workouts ensuing and inching closer to draft night, more teams are coming upon opportunities that they may not have thought would be present at this point in time.
But, like in every draft, things shift. Looking at the Miami Heat, this gives them more options to further solidify their lineup as a first-round playoff exit this past season. For this exercise, let's look at prospects who could round out the Heat's backcourt behind Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier.
One potential prospect is Jared McCain. Though typically mocked in the same range the Heat are picking from, McCain has the ability to provide a shooting impact from the first time he sees an NBA floor. That impact won't be from his creativity off the dribble early on, rather hinging off of his pure shooting ability off the catch. At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds with a 6-foot-3.5 wingspan, McCain will be overlooked by a lot of his teams due to his less-than-ideal measurables, but that doesn't render him with no value.
While not being a key defender at his size, he still provides effortful pressure as a tough and tight on-ball defender. But paired with an already defensively stout team in Miami, and he could fit right into their scheme while providing a great 3-point presence on the other end of the floor. And as time progresses and McCain develops, he's shown upside as a playmaker and creator off the dribble which could turn into on-court production.
The next prospect hails from Kentucky, as point guard Rob Dillingham's stock has been rumored to be slipping, falling outside of the top ten and potentially the lottery as a whole. With relatively substandard measurables at 6-foot-1 shoeless with a 6-foot-3 wingspan, Dillingham's size paired with a lack of defensive ability has constituted this projected fall in stock.
But the team just outside the lottery in the Heat could end up biting if he falls to No. 15. With playmaking upside and an already outstanding offensive arsenal as a self-creator, Dillingham's energy alongside a very strong Miami frontcourt would be enticing. He could end up being a piece that could elevate Miami's offense, but could possibly draw back from their defense.
Miami still has plenty of time to map out what they hope to do, but they could bite the bullet if either of these guards fall to them.
