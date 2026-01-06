Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Timberwolves)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has not played since Dec. 9 due to a toe injury, but he appears to be nearing a return to the lineup.
Herro was questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Heat eventually made him available. He did not play in the game, but it seems that he's a step closer to suiting up.
On Tuesday, Herro is listed as questionable against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it'll be interesting to see if he'll actually take the floor. Miami said that Herro's availability against the Pelicans was part of his ramp up process, but it is strange to have him essentially be a healthy scratch.
Injuries have been the story of Herro's 2025-26 season, as he missed Miami's first 17 games with a foot injury that he suffered in the offseason. Herro was expected to miss the start of the campaign, but he's only played in six games since returning to the lineup.
The All-Star guard is averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during those games while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. A proven scorer, Herro would certainly raise Miami's ceiling in the Eastern Conference as it looks to avoid the play-in tournament.
With Herro's status once again up in the air, the Heat are underdogs on the road on Tuesday against Minnesota. Oddsmakers at DraftKings currently have the Wolves set as 5.5-point favorites after they beat the Heat by 10 points in Miami (without Herro) on Saturday.
Bettors should wait to see if Herro will be available -- and in the lineup -- before betting on Miami in this matchup.
