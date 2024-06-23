2024 NBA Draft: Where Does Donovan Clingan Get Drafted?
The 2024 NBA Draft is just three days away and there’s still so much uncertainty heading into the week. Donovan Clingan is a prospect that has such a wide draft range that it makes it very hard to get an idea on where he might end up. As of today he’s in the running to be the number one overall pick, but the absolute lowest he can slip is ninth. Let’s dive into some of the potential draft situations for him:
Atlanta Hawks Draft Him No. 1
As of today Zaccharie Risacher is the favorite to be the top pick in this year’s draft but even that isn’t a thing locked in yet as Clingan has some fans in Atlanta. The Hawks could love the idea of pairing Trae Young with someone who absolutely dominated the paint on both ends of the floor at the college level.
He would certainly improve the Hawks team defense as Atlanta finished bottom four in the league in defensive rating at a 118.4. This would ultimately mean the Hawks move on from Clint Capela and potentially even Onyeka Okongwu. Things are still up in the air with this selection, but don’t be surprised if the two time national champion is the top pick in this year’s draft.
Washington Wizards Shock The World At No. 2
The most certain thing on draft night happening is the Washington Wizards drafting Alexandre Sarr with the number two overall pick. Sarr has made it clear that he and his camp don't want to play in Atlanta and that his preferred destination is the Wizards.
Washington are also huge fans of Sarr and it would fill a positional need. If the organization decides to get weird here and draft Clingan then things could really shake up the rest of the draft, but if Clingan doesn’t get selected with the top pick then it’s expected he drops out of the top two.
Teams Drafting Three Through Eight
All of the NBA teams drafting from pick No. 3 to pick eight already have starting center’s set in place for the most part so do any of these teams end up stacking up at the center position? The Rockets best player this past season was Alperen Sengun and he doesn’t really have the ability to play power forward minutes. With Houston trading for Steven Adams this makes Clingan to Houston make even less sense.
The Spurs are drafting at No. 4 and No. 8, but it was clear Victor Wembanyama was better when he was playing at center so drafting a guard with their first selection seems like more of a priority for the Spurs, but maybe they feel getting a physically imposing big man at number eight could really benefit Wembanyama long term and will give him more flexibility to play power forward minutes if needed.
The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the league this past season and although Jalen Duren put up very good numbers as he averaged a double-double, it’s still clear he’s a few years away from being a positive impact on the court as he has a lot to clean up defensively. If the Pistons aren’t fully sold on Duren being their full time starting center for the future then maybe they see Clingan here at five and then figure out the rest later between the two centers.
The Charlotte Hornets have an all-star caliber player in LaMelo Ball and one of the top rookies in the league this past season in Brandon Miller. If a guy like Stephon Castle was to fall here it would feel like a no brainer that they select him, but Clingan slipping here makes it very enticing for the Hornets despite having Mark Williams as their starting center who has looked promising for them. It’s a similar situation to the Pistons where if they have a bit of doubt that Williams isn’t going to be their long term starting center then maybe they stockpile at the center position and figure the rest out later.
At No. 7 the Portland Trail Blazers are still figuring out ways to build around Scoot Henderson who had an up and down season last year, but the flashes were still very promising. They currently have two starting caliber centers on their roster between Deandre Ayton and Rob Williams and both players are in their mid 20’s. If Clingan was to end up here falling here he may be perceived as the best available player remaining, but then the Blazers would really have to figure out what to do with Ayton and Williams as it will make it so hard trying to figure out a way to balance minutes out between all three of these centers.
Memphis Grizzlies Love Clingan
The absolute lowest Clingan will fall is No. 9 to the Memphis Grizzlies as they have made it clear that they are even willing to trade up to draft the 7-foot-2 center. They are in absolute love with what he brings to the table as a rim protector, screen setter and finisher at the rim. His abilities paired with Ja Morant’s could be a match made in heaven. It’s also rumored that the Grizzlies absolutely love the idea of pairing Jaren Jackson Jr and Clingan together. The Grizzlies could look into trading for the number three overall pick and drafting Clingan there.
