The San Antonio Spurs had a 12-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons, but they’re in a prime spot to start a new winning streak on Thursday.

San Antonio is set as a 15.5-point favorite at home against the Los Angeles Clippers and Darius Garland, who were blown out by the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Clippers have four wins this season, but it’s hard to see this team making the play-in tournament in a loaded Western Conference.

The loss to Detroit wasn’t the only bad part about Tuesday’s game for San Antonio, as Dylan Harper (hip) was injured in the fourth quarter and is listed as out for this matchup. San Antonio should be able to handle business against the Clippers regardless of Harper’s status as it looks to chase the No. 1 seed in the West.

De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and others should get a few more touches in this game while Victor Wembanyama is looking to build his MVP case against a Clippers frontcourt that no longer has Ivica Zubac manning the middle.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, and I’m eyeing a player prop for Castle and a game pick on Nov. 19.

Now, let’s look at the latest odds for Clippers vs. Spurs.

Clippers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +15.5 (-110)

Spurs -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers: +670

Spurs: -1040

Total

224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Clippers vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, DAZN (SAS)

Clippers record: 4-9

Spurs record: 11-3

Clippers vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Nick Martinelli – out

Bradley Beal – out

Brandon Ingram – out

Jordan Miller – out

Spurs Injury Report

Dylan Harper – out

Maliq Brown – out

Ja’Kobi Gillespie – out

Tobias Harris – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Clippers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Stephon Castle OVER 17.5 Points (-119)

In today’s edition of SI Betting’s best NBA props , I explained why Castle is a solid target with Harper sidelined:

This season, the Clippers are allowing the second-most points per game to opposing point guards (32.51), which sets up well for both Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox with Dylan Harper sidelined due to a hip injury.

Castle has been the more reliable scoring option than Fox, averaging 15.3 points per game while taking at least 10 shots in 13 of his 15 matchups.

Harper has emerged as the No. 2 scorer in this offense, so there is going to be a lot of slack to pick up as long as he remains out. Harper is averaging over 18 points per game in the 2026-27 season.

A former UConn star, Castle has cleared this prop five times in the 2026-27 season, including twice in his last three games (32 and 20 points in those matchups). He should be able to bully a smaller guard like Darius Garland, and Castle has seen his free-throw attempts rise in November while shooting over 43 percent from the field.

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

This season, these teams have been polar opposites when it comes to the total in games.

San Antonio has hit the UNDER in 11 of 15 games (the highest rate in the NBA) while the Clippers have hit the OVER in nine of 13 games (the highest rate in the NBA).

Still, I think the UNDER is the play in this matchup, especially with Harper sidelined for San Antonio.

The Spurs have fallen short of 224.5 points in four of their last five games and eight games overall heading into this matchup. They rank third in the league in defensive rating and fourth in offensive rating while playing at the seventh-slowest pace in the league.

L.A. also ranks in the back half of the NBA in pace, and it’s just 21st in the league in offensive rating.

I don’t expect the Clippers to hang a major number on the Spurs, and I’d much rather take the UNDER in this game than try to lay 15.5 points with a San Antonio team that is down its second-leading scorer.

Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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