NBA Draft: Matchup Between Illinois, Alabama Offers Looks at NBA Prospects
In the only ranked matchup of the day, No. 25 Illinois heads to Birmingham, AL, to take on No. 8 Alabama. This high-level game is highlighted by several impressive draft prospects who hope to showcase what makes them worthy of hearing their names called in the 2025 NBA Draft. Let’s take a look at the top names to know for both teams before we tip off tonight at 8:00 PM CT.
Illinois Fighting Illini
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | 6-foot-6 | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kasparas Jakucionis is one of the top playmakers in this year’s freshman class and has quickly emerged as one of the best prospects in the nation. Currently averaging nine points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists through his first three games, Jakucionis has stuffed the stat sheet on a nightly basis. He is a clear-cut floor general and seems to be everywhere on the floor. His best showing of the season came in a 90-58 victory over SIU Edwardsville, where he tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists. He is valued for his vision and ability to control games as the primary ball-handler, so a big-time performance against one of the top teams in the nation could propel him up draft boards.
Will Riley | Wing | 6-foot-8 | 180 lbs | Freshman
Will Riley is one of the most versatile freshmen in the nation, capable of doing a little bit of everything offensively. Currently leading Illinois in scoring with 17.7 points per game, he also adds six rebounds and 1.7 assists in his 25.7 minutes per game. He is doing all of this efficiently, with shooting splits of 51.5%/69.2%/71.4%. Riley opened the season with a historic performance, dropping 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Eastern Illinois. While the productivity is impressive, he clearly still has untapped potential that will surely intrigue NBA teams ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Derrion Reid | Forward | 6-foot-8 | 220 lbs | Freshman
Derrion Reid has fit in well with the loaded Crimson Tide roster and, despite not being super productive, has filled a number of impressive roles. He currently averages 6.8 points, four rebounds, one assist and 0.5 blocks in his limited minutes. The most impressive aspect of his game so far is his versatility as a defender; he competes with strong interior opponents and can move his feet well enough to stick with quicker opponents following ball screens. He is still a young and developing player, so even if he does not see an increase in his role this season, do not be surprised to hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Mark Sears | Guard | 6-foot-1 | 190 lbs | Senior
Mark Sears is one of the best guards in the nation and has one of the higher ceilings of any undersized guard in this class. He was an All-American last season and entered his senior year projected to earn a spot on this team once again. Currently averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists on impressive shooting splits of 44.2%/35%/80%, the senior guard has carried over his standout end to last season. He very well could contend as one of the first seniors selected in the upcoming draft thanks to his combination of scoring, selflessness and aggression on both ends of the floor.
